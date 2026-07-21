Explosive Cosmic Duo: The Enigma of Binary Supernovas Unveiled

Astronomers have discovered two massive stars in a binary system that both exploded as supernovas, leaving behind nebulas in the Milky Way. This rare event provides new insights into the life cycles of massive stars. The findings could reshape understanding of stellar astrophysics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 23:11 IST
Explosive Cosmic Duo: The Enigma of Binary Supernovas Unveiled
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In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have identified two massive stars from the same binary system that exploded as supernovas, offering a new perspective on stellar evolution.

The remnants of these cosmic events, known as the Jellyfish Nebula and G189.6+3.3, are located about 6,000 light-years away in the constellation Gemini. The research, drawing on over 16 years of data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, provides evidence of this unprecedented dual stellar explosion.

This system allows scientists to study the evolution of massive stars within binary systems, challenging previous theoretical models and enhancing understanding of the life cycles of such stars, which live fast, die young, and leave stellar remnants.

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