The Taps Are the Test: South Africa Puts Water Reform on the Line

South Africa is accelerating its response to failing water services through a combination of decentralised supply projects, institutional reform, stronger enforcement and R156 billion in planned infrastructure spending. The strategy reflects a growing recognition that the country's water crisis cannot be resolved by constructing new facilities alone; it also requires municipalities capable of maintaining them and officials who can be held responsible when services collapse.

President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the approach in his weekly newsletter following Mandela Day commemorations, linking reliable access to clean water with the dignity and quality of life envisioned by former President Nelson Mandela. He highlighted the National Water Access Acceleration Programme, a new national coordination mechanism and proposed legislation that could expose municipal managers to personal liability for failing to manage water infrastructure properly.

Water Delivery Can No Longer Wait for Mega-Projects

The National Water Access Acceleration Programme represents a shift towards smaller, locally adapted interventions that can be implemented more quickly than conventional bulk-infrastructure projects. Launched in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, the programme uses measures including boreholes, groundwater development, rainwater harvesting and the rehabilitation of existing water systems. New boreholes have been handed over to residents, while the Klipdrift Package Water Treatment Plant has been commissioned to improve local supply.

Hammanskraal carries particular political and public-health significance. The area has faced water-quality problems for years and experienced a cholera outbreak that claimed lives three years ago. Locating the programme there signals an attempt to demonstrate that emergency interventions and longer-term reform can proceed together. Similar projects are being implemented in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Large dams, pipelines and treatment facilities remain central to national water security, but they often involve lengthy planning, procurement and construction processes. Communities already facing shortages cannot always wait for those projects to be completed.

Decentralised systems can provide a faster route to basic supply and may be better suited to particular local conditions, but speed does not eliminate the need for oversight. Boreholes must be monitored, treatment systems maintained and water quality tested continuously. Without reliable operating budgets and skilled personnel, rapid interventions can become another layer of infrastructure that municipalities struggle to manage.

The Crisis Runs Through Municipal Government

South Africa has substantially expanded access to piped water since the end of apartheid, but the reliability of that access remains uneven. The country's key challenge is increasingly not only connecting people to water systems, but ensuring those systems continue functioning. Municipalities manage much of the infrastructure through which households experience public water services. When ageing pipes are not repaired, treatment plants are poorly maintained or water losses go unaddressed, national commitments fail at the final point of delivery.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that many municipalities face serious difficulties maintaining infrastructure and providing dependable services. The government established the National Water Crisis Committee earlier this year to coordinate action across national, provincial and local institutions. Its mandate includes improving municipal water and sanitation services, increasing infrastructure investment, reforming sector institutions, strengthening regulation and addressing corruption and criminal activity affecting water provision.

The National Water Action Plan is intended to bring government departments, water boards, regulators and municipalities into a single implementation framework with defined responsibilities and timelines. That coordination is necessary, but it may not be sufficient. South African municipalities vary widely in administrative strength, technical expertise and financial condition. Some can manage complex water systems, while others may lack the engineers, revenue or procurement capacity required to maintain even existing assets.

This creates a structural tension. National government is promising stronger intervention and support, but the constitutional and operational responsibility for local service delivery remains dispersed across different levels of government. Unless lines of accountability are clear, coordination mechanisms risk becoming forums in which responsibility is shared but failure is owned by no one.

R156 Billion Raises Expectations, and the Cost of Failure

The government has allocated R156 billion over the next three years for water and sanitation infrastructure as part of its broader public investment programme. The commitment recognises that water reliability is not a narrow service-delivery issue. It affects public health, education, housing, agriculture, industrial activity and investor confidence. Households without dependable municipal supply may be forced to spend additional time and money securing water elsewhere, deepening the burden on already vulnerable communities.

However, a large allocation does not automatically produce functioning infrastructure. South Africa's challenge is not simply a shortage of assets. New infrastructure must be accompanied by maintenance funding, competent management and systems that prevent corruption, vandalism and criminal interference.

The creation of the National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency is intended to strengthen coordination and investment in bulk-water projects across the country. A central agency could improve the planning and financing of infrastructure that serves multiple municipalities or regions. It could also add complexity unless its responsibilities are clearly distinguished from those of the Department of Water and Sanitation, water boards, regulators and municipalities. Institutional reform will be useful only if it reduces fragmentation rather than creating another administrative layer.

The real measure of the investment programme will not be expenditure alone, but whether communities experience fewer interruptions, safer water, faster repairs and greater transparency when systems fail.

Personal Liability Puts Officials on Notice

The proposed Water Services Amendment Bill introduces the most forceful element of the government's response. Public hearings are expected to begin soon. The legislation would strengthen enforcement and could allow municipal managers who fail to manage water infrastructure properly to be held personally accountable.

Ramaphosa also said municipalities would continue receiving financial and technical assistance, while legal measures, including directives, criminal proceedings and personal liability, could be used against officials who fail to comply with environmental and water-service laws. The approach combines support with sanction. It recognises that some municipalities face genuine capacity constraints, while other failures may involve negligence, corruption, weak management or repeated disregard for legal obligations.

Personal liability could make water management harder to ignore. It may encourage municipal leaders to prioritise maintenance, compliance and risk management rather than postponing difficult decisions until infrastructure breaks down, but enforcement will require careful design. Authorities will need to distinguish between deliberate misconduct, managerial failure and circumstances in which officials lack the resources or technical capacity to meet their obligations. Poorly defined liability could encourage defensive administration without addressing the institutional weaknesses beneath service failures.