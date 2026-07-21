Western Ghats Yield Five New Lichen Species in Major Biodiversity Discovery

Researchers have identified five previously unknown species of lichen-forming fungi from the Western Ghats, adding fresh scientific evidence to the region's extraordinary biodiversity and providing new tools for monitoring the health of India's forests. The discovery is expected to strengthen environmental conservation efforts because these organisms are highly sensitive to pollution, climate shifts and habitat disturbance, making them reliable indicators of ecosystem health.

The study was carried out by scientists from the MACS Agharkar Research Institute, Pune, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and marks the first comprehensive molecular investigation of the Allographa genus in the Western Ghats.

Scientists combine DNA analysis with traditional taxonomy

Allographa belongs to a group of script lichens, where fungi live in partnership with algae or cyanobacteria to form lichens. The genus contains more than 200 known species worldwide, though many Indian species had previously been identified only through their physical appearance.

To improve species identification, the research team combined classical taxonomy with modern molecular techniques. Led by Rajeshkumar K. C., doctoral researcher Ansil P. A. and Technical Officer Dr. Bharati Sharma, the scientists conducted extensive field surveys across tropical forests in the Western Ghats before analysing the collected specimens using morphological, chemical and DNA-based methods.

The team used three genetic markers—mtSSU, nrLSU and RPB2—to define species boundaries and better understand the evolutionary relationships among members of the genus.

Five newly discovered species expand India's lichen record

The research resulted in the discovery of five new species: Allographa keralensis, named after Kerala; Allographa nayakae, named in honour of Indian lichenologist Dr. Sanjeeva Nayaka; Allographa paraconsanguinea, Allographa persistinspersa, and Allographa semicarbonisata.

Scientists also generated fresh molecular data for several known species, including A. calcea, A. macella, A. aquilonia, A. rimulosa and A. effusosoredica, creating a stronger scientific reference for future studies.

The DNA analysis revealed that species with similar physical features are not always closely related, showing that appearance alone cannot accurately identify many lichens. The findings provide a clearer picture of how these species evolved and highlight the need for broader molecular research across tropical forests.

Discovery strengthens conservation and forest monitoring

Published in the journal Mycological Progress, the study significantly expands scientific knowledge of India's lichen diversity while reinforcing the Western Ghats' status as one of the world's richest biodiversity hotspots.

The researchers also prepared an updated checklist of Allographa species recorded from the Western Ghats, along with details on available molecular data. This database will support future biodiversity assessments, environmental monitoring and conservation planning by helping scientists identify ecologically sensitive areas and track changes in forest ecosystems over time.

Since lichens respond quickly to pollution and environmental changes, the findings also offer valuable insights for policymakers and conservation agencies working to protect fragile forest habitats and promote sustainable ecosystem management.