The First Verdict on Australia’s Social Media Ban: Progress Without Control

Australia's social media minimum-age regime is beginning to alter how children and families think about online participation, but its first three months expose a major weakness: restricting accounts is not the same as keeping under-16s off social media. Early declines in account ownership and feelings of social exclusion suggest the policy may be shifting behaviour and social expectations, while continued access raises harder questions about platform enforcement, age assurance and parental awareness.

The proportion of Australians under 16 holding a social media account fell from 52.4 percent before the restrictions took effect to 42.1 percent three months later, according to eSafety's report, Early days, early insights: Understanding experiences of social media age restrictions at the three-month follow-up. The regulator described the decline as modest but statistically significant.

The change in overall social media use was far smaller. The proportion of under-16s reporting that they had used a platform, with or without an account, declined from 85.9 percent to 81.5 percent. The gap suggests that the law is having a clearer effect on formal account ownership than on children's broader exposure to social media. Most under-16s still reported using a platform three months after the Social Media Minimum Age obligation took effect on December 10, 2025.

The findings represent the first stage of a two-year longitudinal evaluation involving more than 4,000 children and families. Three months is too brief a period to determine whether the initial decline will continue, level off or be reversed as young people and platforms adapt.

The Law Is Shifting Social Pressure Before Social Habits

The early impact may be more visible in attitudes than in access. The proportion of children who felt they were missing out by not having social media fell from 43.3 percent to 36.3 percent. Parents also reported feeling less pressure and were less likely to believe that social media use was common across their children's peer groups.

These changes matter because children's participation is shaped partly by what they believe everyone else is doing. When social media appears universal, staying offline can feel socially costly. A rule applying to an entire age group may reduce that pressure by making delayed access seem more normal, even when implementation remains incomplete.

The experiences reported by families were not uniformly positive. Most children and parents said the restrictions had not affected them during the first three months. Among the smaller group who noticed changes, some children said communication had become harder, they felt less connected to friends or they missed social media. Others reported improved relationships, greater online safety and less pressure to remain active on platforms.

This mixed picture cautions against treating reduced access as automatically beneficial. Social media can expose children to risks and pressure, but it also forms part of how some young people communicate and maintain relationships. The long-term policy test will be whether restrictions reduce harmful experiences without unnecessarily deepening isolation or disrupting constructive forms of connection.

Age Assurance Is Where Policy Meets Platform Reality

The biggest obstacle is platform implementation. According to eSafety, most under-16s who held social media accounts before the restrictions began were able either to retain those accounts or create new ones by the three-month follow-up. The regulator identified platforms' failure to introduce effective age-assurance measures as the main reason.

Age assurance covers the systems platforms use to determine whether a user satisfies an age requirement. The policy's effectiveness depends on those systems being strong enough to identify underage users, but workable enough to avoid excessive burdens or unintended consequences.

Continued underage access does not automatically establish that a platform has breached Australian law. The legal obligation is for companies to take "reasonable steps," and proving non-compliance for civil penalties requires a more complex assessment.

eSafety must examine which measures were available to each provider, how effective they were, what they cost, what other effects they may have produced and what the provider actually implemented. The regulator's evaluation of family experiences is therefore separate from its legal investigation of platform compliance.

The figures indicate that the policy's intended barrier remains porous, but they do not independently determine whether individual companies failed the statutory test. eSafety said its investigations were continuing and that concerns remained about five platforms identified in its March 2026 compliance update. It also reported some subsequent industry improvements and said another compliance update would follow.

The next enforcement phase will show whether regulatory scrutiny produces more effective systems, or whether platforms can satisfy the "reasonable steps" standard while significant numbers of underage users remain active.

The Next Test Is Enforcement, Family Trust and Wellbeing

The policy also carries a less obvious risk: restrictions may reduce parents' visibility into what their children are doing online. eSafety found that parental awareness of children's social media activity had declined in some groups, particularly among girls and children aged 10 to 12. The finding does not establish a population-wide trend, but it raises concern that some families may assume the law has removed access when children remain online.

A legal age threshold cannot substitute for open communication. If children become less willing to disclose their online activity—or if parents believe platform restrictions make supervision unnecessary, harmful experiences could become harder to detect.

This makes families important participants in the policy, not passive beneficiaries. Platforms carry the formal compliance obligation, and regulators are responsible for enforcement, but parents and carers still shape device use, household expectations and conversations about digital behaviour.

Three developments will now determine the policy's trajectory. The first is whether platforms strengthen age-assurance systems enough to produce a larger decline in underage accounts and use. The second is whether eSafety's investigations lead to enforcement action or establish clearer expectations about what constitutes "reasonable steps." The third is whether later stages of the longitudinal study identify durable improvements in safety, relationships and wellbeing.

Australia's experiment is already demonstrating that a statutory age limit can influence behaviour and reduce some of the social pressure surrounding platform participation. It is also showing that legislation alone cannot close the gap between the rule on paper and children's lives online.

The deeper test is not simply whether fewer under-16s hold accounts; it's whether Australia can build a system in which platforms enforce age boundaries credibly, parents remain engaged and children experience measurable benefits rather than merely finding different ways to stay connected.