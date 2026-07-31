UK funeral director jailed for 20 years for deceiving and defrauding families over cremations

A British funeral director was jailed ​for 20 years on Friday ​for deceiving families by failing to ‌bury their ​relatives' bodies, giving them the ashes of other people and stealing mourners' donations to a dozen charities. Prosecutors ‌said Robert Bush, who ran Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, northern England, breached the trust of grieving families "on an almost industrial scale".

His deception was discovered in 2024 ‌when, while Bush was on holiday, a casual worker told other funeral directors ‌that bodies had been left for years, describing it as "a horror scene", prosecutor Chris Paxton said. Police found 35 bodies on the site, only four of which should have been there, including some which ⁠had supposedly ​had funerals and been ⁠cremated.

Many were uncovered and in varying states of decomposition having been "simply abandoned ... for nature to take ⁠its course", Paxton said. One naked body was lying on a stretcher on the floor and ​a stillborn baby's body was found in a brown paper bag, despite the ⁠parents having been given ashes by Bush, Paxton added.

Bush in April admitted 30 counts of preventing ⁠a ​lawful and decent burial and theft, by stealing money families had donated to 12 charities. He had previously pleaded guilty to more than 30 charges of ⁠fraud by false representation and fraudulent trading over nearly 12 years. Judge Nicholas Hilliard said ⁠Bush, 48, had "caused ⁠anguish and pain on a scale beyond comprehension ... I don't think that I have ever known offences affect so many people ‌and so ‌many people so deeply".