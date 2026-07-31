Karnataka's Neelam, Totapuri Mangoes Reach Maldives in First Air Export

Karnataka's late-season Neelam and Totapuri mangoes have been exported to the Maldives by air for the first time, opening a new international market for the state's premium fruit. Facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the shipment marks an important step in expanding India's mango export season and creating better earning opportunities for farmers.

The one-metric-tonne consignment was flagged off on 30 July 2026 by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, who said the initiative strengthens market access for Indian mangoes while promoting sustainable income growth for growers.

Farmers and woman exporter lead milestone shipment

The export consignment was sourced directly from farmers associated with Prakruthimaya Farmers Producer Company Ltd. in KGF Taluk of Karnataka's Kolar district. The shipment was exported by Ashwini A, Director of Ahalya Devi Ventures, a newly registered woman entrepreneur, reflecting the growing role of women in India's agricultural export sector.

APEDA said the success of the shipment was made possible through the joint efforts of farmers, the Farmer Producer Company, the exporter and other stakeholders working together to connect local produce with international buyers.

Late-season varieties open new export opportunities

Neelam mangoes are known for their sweet flavour, rich aroma and juicy pulp, making them popular for desserts, beverages and fresh consumption. Totapuri mangoes are valued for their distinctive shape and sweet-tangy taste, with strong demand in both fresh fruit and processing industries.

Since these varieties are harvested from late June to the end of July, they allow India to extend its mango export season beyond the peak harvest period and meet overseas demand for a longer duration.

Higher returns for farmers

According to APEDA, farmers associated with the Farmer Producer Company earned more than 50 per cent higher returns through the export initiative compared with conventional market channels. The achievement highlights the benefits of direct procurement, organised aggregation and export-oriented supply chains in increasing farm incomes.

The authority said the export is expected to encourage more Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), exporters and agri-entrepreneurs to explore international markets for premium horticultural products. APEDA will continue working with state governments and industry stakeholders to strengthen export infrastructure, expand global market access and promote India's high-quality agricultural produce worldwide.