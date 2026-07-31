VOCMA Calls for Stronger Partnerships to Protect Water Resources

The Vaal-Orange Catchment Management Agency (VOCMA) has called for stronger cooperation between government, communities and water users to protect South Africa's water resources, stressing that sustainable water management depends on shared responsibility and continued investment.

Speaking during a public consultation on the proposed 2027/28 raw water tariffs in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, VOCMA Chief Executive Officer Lerato Morake said the revenue collected through raw water tariffs plays a vital role in protecting rivers, dams and catchments while ensuring water remains available for future generations.

Tariffs support long-term water security

Morake thanked water users who continue to pay for the use of South Africa's water resources, saying their contributions enable the agency to carry out its responsibility of managing and protecting these essential natural assets. She said healthy water resources are critical to the country's social and economic development, making continued investment in their protection and management a national priority.

The consultation, organised by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in partnership with VOCMA, forms part of a nationwide public participation process on proposed raw water tariff adjustments for the 2027/28 financial year before the new tariffs are finalised.

Public invited to shape tariff decisions

According to the department, the consultations give water users and other stakeholders an opportunity to understand how raw water tariffs are calculated, the factors influencing annual adjustments and how the funds are used to protect the country's water resources.

Raw water tariffs are reviewed every year to ensure sufficient funding is available for activities such as monitoring water quality and water availability, protecting catchments, maintaining water infrastructure and supporting the long-term supply of water for households, agriculture, industry and economic development.

The department said the engagement process also strengthens transparency and accountability by allowing stakeholders to ask questions, raise concerns and submit comments before the tariffs are approved.

Broad stakeholder participation

VOCMA manages water resources across Gauteng, North West, Free State, Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape, serving a wide range of water users throughout the catchment.

The consultation was attended by representatives from the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP), the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), Merafong City Local Municipality, Harmony Gold Mine and other stakeholders representing different water-use sectors.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to working with communities, municipalities, businesses and other stakeholders to ensure South Africa's water resources are managed sustainably, equitably and efficiently for the benefit of present and future generations.