Indian Army Unveils XWG Diesel for Extreme Cold Operations

The Indian Army has introduced an indigenously developed Xtreme Weather Grade (XWG) Diesel, a specialised fuel designed to keep military vehicles operating in some of the world's harshest weather conditions. Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth launched the new fuel in New Delhi, describing it as a major step towards strengthening operational readiness while supporting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Developed jointly by the Indian Army and Oil Marketing Companies, the fuel is expected to improve the mobility, safety and reliability of combat and logistics vehicles deployed in high-altitude and snow-bound regions. The technology also has significant potential for civilian use in areas that experience severe winter conditions.

Built to perform in extreme temperatures

Conventional diesel tends to thicken in extremely low temperatures, causing fuel filters to clog and reducing the performance of vehicles operating in freezing environments. XWG Diesel has been developed to overcome this challenge and remains effective at temperatures as low as minus 42 degrees Celsius.

The fuel complies with BS-VI emission standards and IS 1460:2025 specifications, allowing it to be used across the Indian Army's existing vehicle fleet without requiring engine modifications or fresh certification.

Boosting military readiness

Speaking at the launch, General Dhiraj Seth said the indigenous fuel represents a game-changing innovation that will improve vehicle mobility, operational preparedness and mission reliability in difficult climatic conditions.

He noted that the new diesel will eliminate several temporary measures that soldiers previously relied on to keep vehicles operational during harsh winters. This, he said, will improve both the safety of personnel and their confidence while operating in challenging terrain.

The Army Chief also praised the joint efforts of the Indian Army and Oil Marketing Companies for developing the specialised fuel within a year, expressing confidence that the partnership would continue to produce advanced fuels tailored to different operational needs.

Benefits beyond the battlefield

While the fuel has been developed primarily for military use, it is also expected to support civilian transport and equipment operating in high-altitude regions and areas affected by extreme winter weather.

Officials said the technology will improve the reliability and safety of vehicles working in severe climatic conditions, making it valuable for remote communities, emergency services and commercial operations in mountainous regions.