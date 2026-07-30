Rajnath Singh Honours Women Officers After Samudra Pradakshina Mission

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has felicitated nine women officers from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force after they successfully completed 'Samudra Pradakshina', India's first Tri-service all-women circumnavigation sailing expedition.

The officers returned home after spending 314 days at sea, covering nearly 25,500 nautical miles aboard the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni. During an interaction with the team in New Delhi on Thursday, Singh praised their courage, determination and teamwork, describing the expedition as a powerful symbol of Nari Shakti and Tri-service cooperation. He said the achievement would inspire generations of Indians by demonstrating what can be accomplished through dedication, discipline and unity.

Expedition broke barriers and challenged stereotypes

The officers shared their experiences from the demanding voyage, explaining that the physical and mental challenges tested their resilience throughout the journey. They said their determination to make the country proud kept them motivated even during the toughest moments at sea.

Rajnath Singh said their success had shattered outdated beliefs about women's ability to undertake demanding military missions. He told the officers that they had proved leadership, mental strength and physical endurance are not defined by gender. Their achievement, he said, sends a powerful message to young women across the country that no dream is beyond reach.

The Defence Minister also described the mission as a shining example of jointness among the three armed services, noting that officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force sailed together under one flag with a shared national purpose.

Voyage earned international recognition

The expedition was supported by nearly two years of intensive preparation, continuous shore-based assistance and the coordinated efforts of multiple defence organisations. The crew successfully completed all internationally recognised requirements for a global circumnavigation by crossing every meridian of longitude, crossing the Equator twice, crossing the International Date Line and rounding the Three Great Capes—Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope.

The most significant milestone was the successful passage through the Drake Passage and around Cape Horn, one of the world's most challenging maritime routes. The accomplishment earned the crew membership of the prestigious Cape Horners, an honour reserved for sailors who successfully navigate the route.

Mission strengthened India's global outreach

Beyond its maritime achievements, Samudra Pradakshina also served as a platform for military diplomacy. During port visits in several countries, the crew showcased India's cultural heritage, maritime traditions, indigenous capabilities and military professionalism while strengthening ties with friendly nations.

Rajnath Singh said the expedition also highlighted India's engineering excellence and technological capabilities, conveying to the world that the country continues to make significant strides across multiple fields.

The interaction was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, along with senior officers from the three services.