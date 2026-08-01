India, Rwanda Set Roadmap to Expand Trade and Investment

India and Rwanda have taken a significant step towards strengthening their economic partnership with the successful conclusion of the first session of the India–Rwanda Joint Trade Committee (JTC), held in New Delhi on 30 and 31 July 2026. The meeting established a formal mechanism to regularly review bilateral trade, promote investments and remove barriers affecting business between the two countries.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Amit Kumar, while Rwanda was represented by Virgile Rwanyagatare, Director General for Asia, Pacific and Middle East Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Permanent Platform for Economic Cooperation

Addressing the inaugural session, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Yashvir Singh said the Joint Trade Committee would serve as a structured platform to monitor bilateral commerce, diversify the range of traded products, encourage two-way investments and resolve logistical challenges affecting trade.

During the discussions, both countries reviewed existing trade in goods and services and agreed to strengthen business-to-business engagement while working to improve market access. India's exports to Rwanda include pharmaceuticals, two- and three-wheelers, industrial machinery, electrical equipment, oil meals and iron and steel products. Rwanda exports lead, spices, essential oils, copper, processed agricultural products, minerals and precious and semi-precious stones to India.

New Opportunities Across Key Sectors

India identified strong export potential in heavy engineering equipment, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, refined petroleum products, textiles, marine products, plastics, sports goods, toys, gems and jewellery, and scientific instruments. Officials also noted that India continues to be Rwanda's largest supplier of pharmaceutical products, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the country's pharmaceutical imports.

Rwanda highlighted chillies, macadamia nuts, French beans, avocados, tea, coffee, essential oils, horticultural products, minerals and precious stones as products with strong export potential to India. The two countries also discussed closer cooperation between the Bureau of Indian Standards and the Rwanda Standards Board to improve standards and quality certification.

Investment, Minerals and Technology in Focus

Investment cooperation featured prominently during the meeting. Rwanda noted that India had become its second-largest foreign investor by 2025 and invited greater investment in mining, agro-processing, affordable housing, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, financial services and information technology. Invest India and the Rwanda Development Board were designated as the investment focal points under the Joint Trade Committee framework.

Both countries also identified critical minerals as a strategic area for collaboration, with India expressing interest in Rwanda's reserves of tin, tungsten and tantalum. The discussions included proposals for cooperation between the Geological Survey of India and the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board.

The meeting also covered pharmaceuticals, agriculture, textiles, leather, renewable energy, green mobility, digital public infrastructure, fintech and cybersecurity. India offered continued capacity-building support through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, the Study in India initiative and the Skill India Mission, including support for strengthening Rwanda's technical and vocational education system.

Next Meeting to Be Held in Rwanda

The discussions concluded on a positive note, with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal encouraging both sides to closely monitor the implementation of the agreed outcomes. The Agreed Minutes of the first Joint Trade Committee meeting were signed in New Delhi on 31 July 2026.

India and Rwanda also agreed to hold the second session of the Joint Trade Committee in Rwanda next year on a mutually convenient date through diplomatic channels, keeping the momentum of their expanding economic partnership.