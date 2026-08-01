111 Forest Service Officers Graduate from IGNFA in Dehradun

A new batch of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers has completed its training at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav calling on the young officers to combine technology, ethics and public service as they prepare to tackle India's growing environmental challenges.

The convocation ceremony for the 2024 batch was held at the Convocation Hall of the Forest Research Institute (FRI), where the Minister presented certificates and medals to the successful probationers and congratulated them on completing their training at one of the country's premier forestry institutions.

Officers Prepared for Future Environmental Challenges

Addressing the graduating officers, Bhupender Yadav said they would enter the most productive years of their careers as India moves towards its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He expressed confidence that the officers would play an important role in protecting forests, conserving biodiversity and supporting sustainable development during this period.

The Minister said climate change, biodiversity loss and desertification would remain among the biggest challenges facing the country. He encouraged the officers to embrace innovation and modern technologies while ensuring that solutions remain connected to the needs of people and local communities. Artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, he said, should be used not only for collecting and analysing data but also for developing practical and people-centric solutions.

Ethics and Leadership at the Core of Public Service

Bhupender Yadav emphasised that integrity and efficiency are the strongest qualities of an effective public servant. He said officers should make the best use of available resources while maintaining high ethical standards throughout their careers.

He also urged the probationers to grow into leaders rather than only administrators, explaining that compassion, sacrifice and the ability to inspire others are the qualities that create lasting change. Concluding his address, the Minister reminded the officers that professional success begins with being a good human being and encouraged them to continue learning through self-assessment and experience.

Training Focused on Field Experience and Modern Skills

Earlier, IGNFA Director Dr. Rajendra Prasad Khajuria presented the Director's Report and highlighted the academy's contribution to forestry education since its establishment in 1938 as the Indian Forest College. He said the institution has trained every Indian Forest Service officer since Independence, along with 369 forest officers from 14 friendly countries.

The 2024 batch comprised 111 officers, including 109 Indian Forest Service probationers and two officer trainees from Bhutan, who completed a 20-month training programme under a revised curriculum aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Of these, 75 officers secured more than 75 per cent marks and received the Honours Diploma.

Dr. Khajuria said the programme focused on forestry, wildlife management, environmental governance, leadership development and the use of advanced technologies. Nearly 45 per cent of the training period was devoted to field exercises, study tours and adventure activities across diverse ecological regions of the country. The probationers also completed specialised elective courses, independent research and practical exercises on forest management and wildlife conservation under the guidance of experts.

Rajasthan Cadre Officer Tops the Batch

Among the graduating officers, Ms. Pratiksha Nanasaheb Kale of the Rajasthan Cadre emerged as the overall batch topper and received recognition for her outstanding performance during the training programme.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, the Wildlife Institute of India, the Forest Research Institute, retired Indian Forest Service officers, trainee officers of the 2025 batch and family members of the graduating probationers.