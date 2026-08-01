Coal India Expands Welfare Support for Over 4.5 Lakh Retirees

Coal India Limited (CIL) has introduced a series of reforms to strengthen welfare support for its retired employees, making pension services faster, improving access to healthcare and expanding social security benefits. The initiatives have enhanced post-retirement support for more than 4.5 lakh retired employees and pensioners, reflecting the company's continued focus on recognising the contribution of its former workforce to India's energy sector.

The reforms cover pension administration, medical facilities, grievance redressal and financial security, while increased digital services have made retirement-related processes quicker and more convenient.

Pension Services Go Digital

Working with the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO), CIL has accelerated the digital transformation of pension administration through the C-CARES platform. The system has reduced the average settlement time for retirement claims from 30 days to just 10 days, making the process significantly faster for retiring employees.

The company is also developing additional online modules that will allow pension revisions and the issuance of revised Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) through a paperless system. The C-CARES platform now enables eligible employees to receive their PPOs and Coal Mines Provident Fund dues on the day of retirement, while gratuity payments continue to be made as per statutory provisions.

Revised PPOs have also simplified the process of starting family pensions by including details of eligible spouses, allowing pension-disbursing banks to process routine family pension claims without seeking separate approval from CMPFO.

Stronger Financial Security for Pensioners

In a major social security measure, the minimum pension under the Coal Mines Pension Scheme was increased to ₹1,000 per month with effect from 8 March 2024. The enhancement has benefited nearly 40,000 pensioners, providing additional financial support to retired mine workers and their families.

CIL has also established dedicated Post Retirement Benefit Cells (PRBCs) at its headquarters and subsidiary companies. These centres function as single-point contact facilities, helping retired employees resolve pension, medical and other post-retirement issues more efficiently.

Expanded Healthcare Benefits

Healthcare remains one of the key pillars of CIL's welfare programme. Around 1.13 lakh retired employees enrolled under the Contributory Post Retirement Medicare Scheme (CPRMS) now have access to cashless treatment at 532 empanelled hospitals across the country.

The scheme offers medical coverage of up to ₹25 lakh for retired executives and ₹8 lakh for retired non-executives. Expenses incurred for specified critical illnesses remain outside these financial limits, ensuring that retirees receive additional protection during serious medical emergencies.

Higher Disbursements Reflect Growing Support

The scale of CIL's welfare initiatives is reflected in the company's financial support to retirees during the 2025-26 financial year. Provident fund disbursements increased by 19.5 per cent to ₹13,608.8 crore from ₹11,391.6 crore in the previous year. Pension disbursements also rose by 22.9 per cent to ₹6,427 crore from ₹5,229.1 crore.

Combined provident fund and pension payments increased by ₹3,415.1 crore during the year, highlighting CIL's sustained investment in the financial well-being of its retired employees. The company also continues to provide retirees access to its empanelled holiday homes, encouraging their continued well-being and engagement after retirement.

Tags: Coal India Limited, CIL, CMPFO, C-CARES, Coal Mines Pension Scheme, Pension, Provident Fund, Retirement Benefits, Healthcare, CPRMS, Coal Ministry, Social Security, Pensioners, Post Retirement Benefits, Coal Sector, Employee Welfare