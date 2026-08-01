Delhi–Jaipur Highway Now Fully Barrier-Free with New Toll System

Travelling between Manesar and Jaipur has become smoother and faster with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) introducing the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza on the Delhi–Jaipur section of National Highway-48 in Rajasthan. The rollout completes the implementation of barrier-free tolling on this busy highway corridor after similar systems were introduced earlier at Daulatpura and Manoharpura toll plazas.

The move marks a major step towards modernising highway travel by eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas, making journeys quicker while reducing congestion along one of the country's busiest national highways.

Barrier-Free Travel with Zero Waiting Time

The MLFF system replaces traditional toll barriers with a technology-driven framework that allows vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping. By removing physical barriers and reducing manual intervention, the system ensures uninterrupted traffic flow and significantly cuts waiting time for commuters.

Apart from improving travel time, the new arrangement also helps motorists save fuel by reducing idling at toll plazas. Continuous vehicle movement is expected to lower emissions, contributing to cleaner and more efficient highway operations.

FASTag and ANPR Drive Automated Toll Collection

The new tolling framework combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with the existing FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection system. Cameras identify vehicle registration numbers while FASTag enables automatic deduction of the applicable toll, allowing the entire process to take place without requiring vehicles to slow down or stop.

NHAI said the initiative supports the Government of India's efforts to deliver technology-driven public services that improve both Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business through efficient transport infrastructure.

Users Advised to Maintain FASTag Balance

To ensure a seamless travel experience, NHAI has advised highway users to maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts before travelling through MLFF-enabled corridors.

If a vehicle has an insufficient FASTag balance, an invalid FASTag or a non-functional tag, the system generates an Electronic Notice (E-Notice) for non-payment of the user fee. Motorists are required to pay the applicable toll within 72 hours of receiving the notice. If payment is not made within the specified period, the toll amount becomes twice the normal user fee applicable to the vehicle category.

E-Notices can be viewed and paid through the designated online portal provided by the government.

Modern Tolling to Improve Highway Efficiency

According to NHAI, the implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow system strengthens the country's tolling ecosystem by improving transparency, reducing the operational costs associated with conventional toll plazas and enhancing the overall efficiency of toll collection.

With Shahjahanpur joining Daulatpura and Manoharpura under the MLFF framework, the entire Manesar–Jaipur stretch of NH-48 now offers uninterrupted, barrier-free travel, making the corridor one of India's most advanced highway sections for electronic toll collection.