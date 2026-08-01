Centre Weighs Nationwide Expansion of Project SARATHI

The Central Government is exploring the expansion of Project SARATHI to hospitals and medical institutions across the country after its successful implementation at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday to assess the initiative's impact and discuss a roadmap for scaling it up.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting, which focused on strengthening patient support services through trained youth volunteers while encouraging greater community participation in public healthcare.

Focus on Better Patient Experience

Addressing the meeting, Jagat Prakash Nadda said quality healthcare is not limited to medical treatment alone but also includes helping patients and their families navigate hospitals with ease. He noted that timely guidance, assistance and compassionate support can make a significant difference to a patient's overall experience.

The Minister said Project SARATHI has shown that structured volunteer participation can improve patient convenience while allowing doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals to devote more time to clinical responsibilities.

PGIMER Model Shows Positive Results

Officials presented the outcomes of Project SARATHI at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where trained volunteers assist patients with hospital navigation, wheelchair and stretcher support, locating diagnostic facilities and other non-clinical services.

The initiative has mobilised more than 2,500 volunteers, who have contributed over 1.5 lakh service hours since its launch. According to a study conducted by the Department of Community Medicine at PGIMER, patients assisted under the programme experienced a 26 per cent reduction in overall hospital navigation time, highlighting its positive impact on patient care.

Youth Participation Through MY Bharat

The meeting also reviewed the integration of Project SARATHI with the MY Bharat initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Discussions focused on creating a structured framework for engaging young volunteers through proper orientation, training and digital monitoring.

Officials highlighted the role of technology in volunteer registration, attendance tracking, patient feedback and support for creating Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs, making the programme more organised and transparent.

Framework for National Rollout

The ministers discussed ways to develop a scalable model that can be adopted by Central Government hospitals and other healthcare institutions across India. The proposed framework includes institutional coordination, volunteer training, digital integration and safeguards to ensure volunteers provide only non-clinical assistance without taking on medical or administrative responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the National Health Authority and leading Central Government hospitals, including AIIMS New Delhi, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College.