Centre Reviews Preparations for NEET-PG 2026 Ahead of August Exam

The Centre has stepped up preparations for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026, with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewing arrangements to ensure the examination is conducted in a secure, transparent and candidate-friendly manner. Scheduled for 30 August 2026, the examination will be held in a single shift across the country with enhanced technology and security measures.

The review meeting assessed the readiness of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), technology partners and other agencies responsible for conducting one of India's largest postgraduate medical entrance examinations.

Over 2.73 Lakh Candidates to Take the Exam

Officials informed the Minister that 2,73,183 candidates have successfully registered for NEET-PG 2026, marking an increase of more than 12.5 per cent compared to last year.

To improve accessibility, the examination will be conducted in approximately 340 cities through more than 1,300 examination centres. The expanded network is expected to help candidates appear for the test closer to their place of residence.

Nadda directed all agencies to work together to provide a smooth and hassle-free examination experience while maintaining the highest standards of fairness and integrity.

Student-Friendly Changes Introduced

Several reforms have been introduced to make the examination more convenient for candidates. Applicants are now required to select three preferred states for their examination centre, with their correspondence state serving as the mandatory first choice to improve the chances of receiving a nearby centre.

Candidates will also receive information about their allotted test city nearly three weeks before the examination, allowing sufficient time to arrange travel and accommodation.

The examination pattern has been revised to 180 questions to be answered in 210 minutes, giving candidates more time per question while retaining the overall duration of the test.

Stronger Security Measures in Place

The Health Minister reviewed a comprehensive security framework designed to protect the integrity of the examination. The measures include Aadhaar-based authentication during registration and on the examination day, with iris-based biometric verification available wherever fingerprint authentication is unsuccessful.

Other safeguards include advance sealing and verification of examination centres, CCTV surveillance, candidate frisking, signal jammers, live monitoring through central and regional command centres, independent observers and real-time supervision. More than 60,000 examination personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct across all centres.

The question paper preparation and delivery process has also been strengthened with multiple layers of encryption, secure offline preparation and controlled digital decryption only at the scheduled start of the examination.

Candidates Advised to Ignore Rumours

Nadda urged aspirants not to believe rumours or fraudulent claims regarding access to the question paper. He said the final paper is selected through a highly secure, encrypted and time-bound process shortly before the examination begins, making any claim of prior access completely false.

He advised candidates to rely only on official announcements from NBEMS and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and to report any suspicious activities or attempts at unfair practices. NBEMS has also launched a dedicated email facility for reporting impersonation, touting and other examination-related malpractice.