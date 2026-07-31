TRAI Trains Auditors to Strengthen TV Broadcasting Compliance

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has conducted a training workshop for empanelled audit firms to strengthen the audit process for Digital Addressable Systems (DAS) and improve transparency across the television broadcasting sector. Held at TRAI headquarters in New Delhi, the workshop brought together auditors, broadcasters and Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) to discuss best practices, regulatory requirements and ways to improve audit quality. A total of 81 participants attended the workshop in person, while 52 joined online, making it a key industry platform for sharing experiences and strengthening compliance.

New audit rules now in force

TRAI said the workshop follows amendments made this year to the Interconnection Regulations and the DAS Audit Manual, which came into effect on 1 April 2026. Under the revised framework, audits will now be conducted on a financial year basis instead of the earlier calendar year system. Distribution Platform Operators must complete their audits and submit reports to broadcasters by 30 September each year.

The updated regulations also allow broadcasters to nominate representatives during audits to improve transparency. If broadcasters identify discrepancies in audit reports, they can seek clarifications through the DPO, and auditors are required to respond within a specified timeframe. Where concerns remain unresolved, broadcasters may conduct an independent audit after obtaining approval from TRAI.

Greater flexibility for smaller operators

The revised framework also introduces measures to support ease of doing business. Annual audits at the expense of the distributor have been made optional for DPOs serving fewer than 30,000 subscribers. Broadcasters, if required, may still arrange audits for these operators at their own cost. The regulations further allow broadcasters to initiate an audit if they do not receive the required audit report from a distributor by the prescribed deadline.

Focus on transparency and consumer interests

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said the regulator remains committed to maintaining a fair and balanced environment for broadcasters, distributors and service providers while protecting consumer interests.

He said audits carried out by TRAI-empanelled firms play an essential role in verifying that Distribution Platform Operators comply with technical and commercial requirements, including subscriber declarations, Conditional Access Systems (CAS), Subscriber Management Systems (SMS), fingerprinting and other regulatory standards.

The workshop was organised in response to industry requests for regular auditor training to improve the quality and consistency of audit reports. Sessions included technical presentations by BECIL, audit firms and broadcasting industry representatives, focusing on practical challenges and evolving regulatory expectations.