President Murmu Praises Grassroots Innovators Driving Local Solutions

President Droupadi Murmu has praised India's grassroots innovators for developing practical solutions to everyday challenges, saying their work has the potential to position the country as a global leader in community-driven innovation. She made the remarks while interacting with innovators supported by the Atal Innovation Mission at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

The President also visited an exhibition showcasing a wide range of innovations and engaged with innovators who are using local knowledge and creativity to address social, environmental and economic challenges.

Grassroots innovation can shape India's future

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said India possesses the scale, talent and innovative spirit needed to become a global powerhouse in grassroots innovation. She noted that community-led innovations are closely aligned with society's needs because they combine local experience with scientific thinking, creativity and a strong sense of social responsibility.

She expressed satisfaction that innovators from different parts of the country are developing solutions to local problems that also have national relevance. The exhibition featured innovations focused on converting waste into useful products, conserving energy, improving accessibility for women and persons with disabilities, protecting the environment, strengthening agriculture and preserving traditional art.

Support systems help ideas become enterprises

The President said innovative ideas require more than creativity to make a lasting impact. They also need an ecosystem that provides guidance, technical support and opportunities for growth.

She welcomed the role of Atal Community Innovation Centres, which are helping grassroots innovators refine their ideas, receive technical assistance and transform promising concepts into sustainable enterprises capable of creating wider social and economic benefits.

Innovation key to Viksit Bharat

President Murmu said the vision of Viksit Bharat can be achieved when citizens adopt an innovative mindset and work together to solve real-world problems. She noted that institutions and individuals across the country are increasingly collaborating to strengthen India's culture of innovation, expressing confidence that these efforts will benefit communities across the nation.

She also commended the innovators for continuing their work despite limited resources and repeated challenges. Encouraging them to keep improving their innovations, she urged them to collaborate with research institutions, industry and fellow innovators so their solutions can reach more people and create a broader impact.