eThekwini Explains Housing Decision for Flood-Displaced Families

The municipality said all flood-affected households accommodated through emergency relief measures were assessed as part of an occupancy review and beneficiary verification process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-08-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 20:21 IST
eThekwini Explains Housing Decision for Flood-Displaced Families
According to the municipality, the assessment outcomes were formally communicated to the affected households and the required notices were issued. Image Credit: X(@eThekwiniM)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The eThekwini Municipality has explained why 13 families displaced by the devastating April 2022 floods no longer qualify for temporary emergency accommodation or permanent government-subsidised housing. The clarification comes after the families continued occupying the area outside the Temporary Emergency Accommodation (TEA) facility on Mahatma Gandhi Road, prompting the municipality to outline the verification process used to assess eligibility for housing assistance.

Review Found Families Did Not Meet Housing Criteria

The municipality said all flood-affected households accommodated through emergency relief measures were assessed as part of an occupancy review and beneficiary verification process. The exercise was carried out under the National Housing Code, housing legislation and approved government housing programmes to determine who qualified for continued assistance.

Officials examined several factors during the assessment, including whether applicants were registered on the Housing Subsidy System, owned residential property, had previously received government housing assistance, met income requirements for subsidised housing and complied with registration and verification procedures.

The review concluded that the 13 households did not meet the eligibility requirements for the available government housing programmes, making them ineligible for continued accommodation under the TEA programme or for permanent subsidised housing within the current policy framework.

Municipality Points to Verification Findings

According to the municipality, the assessment outcomes were formally communicated to the affected households and the required notices were issued. Authorities said opportunities were provided for engagement on available options, though those discussions were not completed.

The verification process identified several reasons for ineligibility, including existing property ownership, previous housing subsidy benefits, housing allocations already underway and household income levels that exceeded the qualifying threshold for subsidised housing programmes.

Alternative Housing Support Still Being Explored

Although the affected families do not qualify for Breaking New Ground (BNG) housing subsidies, the municipality said it remains committed to finding lawful and practical solutions where possible. Officials continue to assess each household individually to determine whether alternative forms of assistance are available.

Possible interventions include rental housing opportunities, alternative accommodation arrangements, relocation where appropriate and access to social support services provided by other government departments. The municipality said every case is evaluated based on income, ownership status, subsidy eligibility and the availability of suitable housing options.

Fair Allocation of Housing Remains a Priority

The municipality stressed that public housing resources must be allocated fairly and in line with legislation so that qualifying beneficiaries receive assistance through approved government programmes. It added that discussions with the affected households and relevant Human Settlements authorities will continue, with individual circumstances being reviewed where necessary.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to supporting flood-affected residents while ensuring that housing assistance is distributed transparently, responsibly and within the framework of national housing policies.

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