Welligence to Drive Data-Led Energy Talks at AEW 2026

Welligence Energy Analytics has been named an Associate Partner of African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, reinforcing the growing role of market intelligence in shaping investment across Africa's oil and gas industry. The conference, scheduled for October 12–16 in Cape Town, will bring together government leaders, energy companies, investors and service providers to discuss the continent's next phase of energy development.

The partnership comes as African countries compete to attract exploration capital through new discoveries, policy reforms and large-scale energy projects, making reliable commercial data more valuable than ever.

Market intelligence supports investment decisions

Africa's upstream sector is expanding through frontier exploration, offshore discoveries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) developments. Investors are increasingly seeking detailed basin analysis, licensing information and commercial intelligence before committing capital to new projects.

Welligence has emerged as a leading provider of upstream market analysis, offering services that include asset valuation, licensing assessments, basin intelligence, emissions analytics and commercial benchmarking. Its research is helping governments and energy companies identify promising opportunities while improving the competitiveness of African exploration markets.

Frontier markets attracting fresh interest

The company's January 2026 report, Sub-Saharan Africa: What to Look for in 2026, identified Uganda, Kenya, Namibia and Zimbabwe as some of Africa's most attractive frontier exploration markets. It also highlighted continued opportunities in deepwater and LNG developments across Nigeria, Angola, Mozambique, Namibia and Tanzania.

These insights are becoming increasingly valuable as countries seek to attract new investment while expanding exploration and production activities across the continent.

Advisory services strengthen energy strategies

Beyond research, Welligence has broadened its advisory work across West Africa by supporting governments with licensing rounds, mergers and acquisitions, exploration planning and fiscal competitiveness.

Its expertise is helping countries improve acreage marketing, increase participation in bid rounds and present hydrocarbon opportunities more effectively to international investors. Producers including Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Angola are using data-driven approaches to strengthen investment promotion and accelerate upstream development.

AEW 2026 highlights industry's evolving priorities

African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk said access to reliable market intelligence has become a key advantage in today's upstream energy sector.

He noted that Welligence is helping governments and investors better understand Africa's resource potential, evaluate commercial opportunities and deploy capital more effectively. According to Ayuk, the company's participation at AEW 2026 reflects the growing importance of data and analytics in supporting investment decisions across Africa's energy industry.

As Africa's flagship energy conference, AEW 2026 will provide a platform for discussions on exploration, financing, policy reforms and commercial opportunities that are shaping the future of the continent's oil and gas sector.