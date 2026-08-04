African Mining Week 2026 to Spotlight Reforms in Guinea, Egypt and Nigeria

Guinea is advancing its Simandou 2040 strategy, using its vast iron ore and bauxite reserves to support industrial development, infrastructure expansion and economic diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 04-08-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 21:25 IST
African Mining Week 2026 to Spotlight Reforms in Guinea, Egypt and Nigeria
African Mining Week 2026 will provide delegates with direct access to senior decision-makers shaping mining policy across the continent. Image Credit: X(@EnergyCapPower)
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  • South Africa

Senior government officials from Guinea, Egypt and Nigeria will take centre stage at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 to present the reforms and investment strategies driving growth in some of Africa's most promising mining markets. The conference, scheduled for October 14–16 in Cape Town, will bring together policymakers, mining companies and investors to discuss opportunities across the continent's expanding mineral sector.

The event comes as African nations increase exploration, promote mineral processing and introduce policies designed to attract long-term investment while creating greater value from their natural resources.

Mining leaders to share national growth strategies

Confirmed keynote speakers include Daouda Diakite, Senior Advisor to Guinea's Minister of Mines and Geology, Yasser Ramadan, Chairman of the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (MRMIA), and Martins Imonitie, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Mining Corporation.

Their presentations will focus on expanding mineral exploration, encouraging local beneficiation and creating investment-friendly environments that support sustainable growth across the mining industry.

Guinea and Egypt push ambitious mining plans

Guinea is advancing its Simandou 2040 strategy, using its vast iron ore and bauxite reserves to support industrial development, infrastructure expansion and economic diversification. The country recently introduced new planning and programme laws aimed at strengthening long-term economic planning and improving investor confidence. More than 122 strategic projects are currently seeking investment, with Guinea estimating that around $200 billion will be required to deliver its national development agenda.

Egypt is also accelerating mining reforms through increased exploration and downstream processing. Earlier this year, MRMIA launched the country's first nationwide airborne geophysical survey in over 40 years in partnership with Xcalibur Smart Mapping, opening the way for new mineral discoveries. The country is also pursuing projects such as a proposed gold refinery with Afreximbank while expanding value addition in gold, iron ore, phosphate and other strategic minerals.

Nigeria builds momentum beyond oil

Nigeria continues to strengthen its mining sector as part of efforts to diversify its economy. The country has attracted more than $2.6 billion in mining investment over the past two years, supported by major discoveries including a polymetallic province in Kaduna State containing platinum, gold, nickel, copper and rare earth elements.

The discovery of an estimated 3.3 million metric tonnes of lithium resources near Abuja has added further momentum. With 44 identified mineral commodities and growing interest from private investors, Nigeria is positioning mining as a major contributor to long-term economic growth.

Platform for investors and policymakers

African Mining Week 2026 will provide delegates with direct access to senior decision-makers shaping mining policy across the continent. Discussions are expected to focus on investment priorities, regulatory reforms and strategies that can strengthen exploration, mineral processing and sustainable development throughout Africa's mining value chain.

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