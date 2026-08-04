Centre Invites Applications for New Government Test Centres

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has invited eligible institutions to apply for recognition as Government Approved Test Centres (GATCs), a move aimed at expanding India's verification network for weighing and measuring instruments and improving access to legal metrology services across the country.

Online applications will be accepted from 17 August to 31 August 2026 through the dedicated portal emaap.gov.in/gatc, which offers a completely digital process for submitting applications, paying fees, tracking status and communicating with applicants.

Digital process to strengthen verification services

The initiative is designed to increase the participation of technically qualified private institutions in India's legal metrology system. By expanding the number of Government Approved Test Centres, the government expects to improve verification capacity, shorten turnaround times and make compliance easier for businesses.

Recognised GATCs are authorised to verify and re-verify weighing and measuring instruments used in trade and commerce, helping ensure accurate measurements that protect both consumers and businesses.

More instruments now covered under new rules

Recent amendments to the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2013, have expanded the scope of authorised verification services. Approved centres can now verify 23 categories of weighing and measuring instruments used in sectors including healthcare, energy, transport, retail, manufacturing and infrastructure.

These include water meters, blood pressure monitors, clinical thermometers, rail weighbridges, tape measures, weighing instruments, load cells, beam scales, counter machines, weights, gas and energy meters, moisture meters, vehicle speed meters, breath analysers, flow meters and fuel dispensers for petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG, LNG and hydrogen.

Wide range of institutions eligible

Applications are open to industries, manufacturers, laboratories, engineering colleges, polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and testing facilities that meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.

Applicants must have testing and calibration equipment traceable to national standards, qualified technical personnel with experience in Legal Metrology and the necessary infrastructure specified under the GATC Rules.

The expanded network is expected to complement the work of State Legal Metrology Departments by increasing verification capacity while allowing government officials to devote more attention to market surveillance, enforcement activities and consumer grievance redressal.

Supporting business and consumer confidence

The government said the initiative aligns with its focus on Ease of Doing Business, Digital Governance, Atmanirbhar Bharat and stronger consumer protection through a transparent, technology-driven legal metrology ecosystem.

The expansion is also expected to strengthen India's quality infrastructure and support its role as an OIML Certification Authority, helping Indian manufacturers adopt internationally accepted measurement standards and improve competitiveness in global markets.

Interested organisations can find detailed eligibility criteria and submit applications through emaap.gov.in/gatc during the application window.