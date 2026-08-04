South African Post Office Earns First Clean Audit Milestone in Six Years

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has received an unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, marking its strongest audit outcome in six years and signalling progress in the organisation's governance and financial management. The achievement reflects improvements in financial reporting, internal controls and accountability as the state-owned entity continues its recovery efforts.

Announcing the outcome on social media, SAPO said the unqualified audit opinion represents a significant milestone for the organisation. According to the Post Office, the audit result demonstrates stronger governance practices, improved financial reporting systems, better internal controls and a reduction in audit findings. The organisation believes these improvements strengthen confidence among customers, partners and other stakeholders.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Fathima Gany said governance is an essential part of the organisation's recovery process rather than something that follows it. She added that the improved audit outcome provides stakeholders with greater confidence in SAPO's financial information, reinforcing trust and accountability.

Minister welcomes progress

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi described the audit outcome as an important achievement for the South African Post Office.

Congratulating the organisation, he said stronger governance and improved accountability have contributed to better audit results and welcomed the first unqualified audit opinion in six years.

Focus shifts to sustaining improvements

While celebrating the achievement, Malatsi emphasised that maintaining the current momentum will be the next priority.

The unqualified audit is expected to strengthen confidence in SAPO as it continues implementing reforms aimed at improving operational performance, financial management and long-term sustainability.

For the Post Office, the latest audit outcome represents an important step in rebuilding credibility and demonstrating its commitment to sound governance and responsible financial management.