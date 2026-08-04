AIKCC urges government to ensure fair returns from ethanol expansion

Farmer leaders from across India have voiced strong support for ethanol production while urging the Central Government to ensure that its benefits reach cultivators directly. During a meeting with Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi, representatives of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) said a farmer-centric ethanol policy could open new income opportunities, provided growers receive fair prices for their crops.

The delegation included farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and several other states. Along with ethanol, the discussions also covered minimum support price (MSP), agricultural markets and the proposed National Agriculture Policy.

Ethanol seen as a new market for farm produce

The farmer representatives said ethanol has the potential to expand markets beyond traditional agricultural mandis by creating demand from the energy sector. They noted that crops such as sugarcane, maize and rice can find additional buyers through ethanol production, reducing the risk of crop spoilage and easing storage challenges.

The delegation made it clear that farmers are not opposed to ethanol. Their primary concern is that the policy should guarantee fair prices for feedstock crops and prevent the gains from being concentrated among companies or intermediaries. They said ethanol should become a pathway to higher farm incomes rather than creating new uncertainties for cultivators.

Government promises to consider farmers' suggestions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured the delegation that the government would give serious consideration to the suggestions received from farmers while shaping future ethanol policies. He said the objective is to ensure that the benefits of the ethanol programme flow across the entire value chain while protecting farmers' interests.

The Minister added that ethanol can strengthen India's energy security and improve rural incomes at the same time. He also assured the delegation that policy decisions would seek to maintain a balance in the pricing and demand for maize, sugarcane, rice and other feedstocks, with particular attention to the interests of maize growers.

Focus on awareness and fact-based communication

Farmer leaders also raised concerns over misinformation surrounding ethanol, saying social media has created confusion through claims that it harms vehicles or disadvantages farmers. They suggested that the government and farmer organisations should jointly launch awareness campaigns explaining the benefits of ethanol, suitable feedstock crops and opportunities to shift towards more drought-tolerant farming systems.

The Minister agreed that scientific evidence and technical studies should guide public discussions. He said the government would work with farmer organisations to counter misinformation with factual communication and develop policies through continued dialogue.

At the end of the meeting, AIKCC representatives said they would carry the government's message to villages while continuing to engage with policymakers. Chouhan described farmer organisations as partners in policymaking and said the government aims to create an ethanol framework that strengthens farmers, the country's energy security and the rural economy together.