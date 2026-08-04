Gwalior Telecom Zone Secures ₹5,500 Crore Investment Commitments

India's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior has received fresh investment commitments worth ₹2,000 crore during its second Investors' Meet held in Mumbai, taking the project's total committed investments to ₹5,500 crore. The latest proposals are expected to create around 4,000 jobs, strengthening the government's push to establish India as a global hub for telecom manufacturing.

The meeting was co-chaired by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. Nearly 18 leading companies from the telecom industry participated in the discussions, reflecting growing industry interest in the specialised manufacturing zone.

Investment momentum gathers pace

The Mumbai commitments come just days after the inaugural Investors' Roundtable in New Delhi, where companies pledged ₹3,500 crore in investments with the potential to create 14,000 jobs. Together, the two events have brought the project closer to its long-term target of attracting more than ₹10,000 crore in investments while generating over 18,000 employment opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Scindia said India's telecommunications sector has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past 12 years and is now ready to move beyond providing services to becoming a major producer of telecom equipment and technology for global markets.

He said the next phase of growth will focus on increasing domestic value addition, creating intellectual property within India and expanding the global reach of products designed and manufactured in the country under the "Make in India, Make for the World" vision.

Integrated manufacturing ecosystem planned

The Telecom Manufacturing Zone has been designed as a dedicated ecosystem for the telecom sector, bringing together research and development, design, semiconductor manufacturing, optical fibre production, telecom equipment manufacturing, testing facilities and component suppliers within a single location. The project will also provide common plug-and-play infrastructure, making it easier for companies to establish operations while reducing costs and improving collaboration across the value chain.

Scindia said India's experience in building a strong mobile manufacturing industry and developing digital public infrastructure such as UPI shows that the country can successfully replicate the same model in telecom manufacturing.

Gwalior positioned as a strategic investment hub

The Minister highlighted Gwalior's central location, industrial base, skilled workforce and expanding connectivity as major advantages for investors. He noted that the upcoming Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway and improved highway links will reduce travel time between Delhi-NCR and Gwalior to under three hours, making the city even more attractive for industry.

He also credited the Madhya Pradesh Government for supporting the project through industry-friendly policies, including land availability, capital assistance, employment-linked incentives, skill development support and logistics benefits.

To oversee implementation, the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh Government will establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with representatives from both the Department of Telecommunications and the state government. The joint body will coordinate project execution, facilitate investments and address industry concerns as the Telecom Manufacturing Zone moves towards becoming a major manufacturing destination.