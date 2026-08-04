SC Scholarship Schemes Reach Over 74 Lakh Students in 2025-26

The Central Government has expanded financial support for Scheduled Caste students through its Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) and Pre-Matric Scholarship schemes, helping more than 74 lakh students continue their education during the 2025-26 financial year. The scholarships are implemented as Centrally Sponsored Schemes through State Governments and Union Territory Administrations, with funds transferred directly to eligible students through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale shared the details in a written reply in Parliament, stating that both schemes are demand-driven and open to all eligible Scheduled Caste students studying in recognised educational institutions across the country. States and Union Territories submit Annual Action Plans in line with the scheme guidelines to facilitate implementation.

Funding model supports states across the country

The Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme follows a funding pattern of 60:40 between the Centre and States, while North-Eastern States receive support under a 90:10 sharing arrangement. The Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme also follows a 60:40 model, with North-Eastern States, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh receiving 90:10 support. Union Territories without legislatures receive full Central funding under the scheme.

This funding structure allows the scholarship programmes to reach students in different parts of the country while sharing financial responsibility with State Governments based on their respective categories.

Digital reforms improve transparency

The government said a series of digital reforms has made scholarship delivery faster and more transparent. Aadhaar-enabled Direct Benefit Transfer ensures that scholarship amounts are deposited directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts, reducing delays and preventing leakages. Students submit applications through the National Scholarship Portal or designated State Scholarship Portals, while verification and approval remain the responsibility of the respective State Governments and Union Territory Administrations.

These measures have strengthened monitoring, improved accountability and ensured that eligible students receive financial assistance with greater efficiency.

Millions of students receive support

According to the data presented in Parliament, the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme benefited 47,53,420 students during 2025-26, while the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme supported 26,79,049 students across India. The reply also included district-level figures for Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka, Dahod in Gujarat and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. Between 2022-23 and 2025-26, the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme covered 29,184 beneficiaries with Central Assistance of ₹35.91 crore. During the same period, the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme supported 34,184 beneficiaries, with Central Assistance amounting to ₹8.15 crore, reflecting the government's continued focus on improving educational opportunities for Scheduled Caste students.