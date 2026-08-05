Cape Town Airport Resumes Flights After Runway Incident

Runway operations have resumed at Cape Town International Airport after an aircraft incident disrupted flights on Tuesday afternoon, though some passengers are still expected to experience delays as airlines work to restore their normal schedules.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed that a Kenya Airways aircraft, Flight KQ784, suffered a tyre failure while landing at around 3:25pm. The aircraft became disabled on the airport's primary runway, forcing airport authorities to temporarily adjust operations while recovery teams cleared the aircraft.

Tyre failure disrupts airport operations

The incident affected both arriving and departing flights, with several incoming aircraft diverted to alternate airports while the main runway remained unavailable. Domestic departures continued operating during the disruption, though wide-body international departures were temporarily suspended because they require the primary runway.

Airport teams worked alongside Kenya Airways and other stakeholders to safely remove the aircraft and restore normal runway operations as quickly as possible.

Airlines work to restore schedules

ACSA has confirmed that the runway is fully operational again, allowing flights to resume. Even so, airlines are expected to take some time to recover from the disruption, meaning delays could continue while flight schedules are adjusted.

Passengers travelling through Cape Town International Airport are encouraged to remain in contact with their airlines for the latest updates, as individual flight times may still change while operations return to normal.

Travellers urged to check flight information

The airport has advised passengers to verify their flight status before heading to the terminal by contacting their airline or using the ACSA Mobile App, where the latest information on departures, arrivals and operational changes is available.

Earlier in the day, ACSA urged travellers to confirm their flight details before leaving for the airport to avoid unnecessary inconvenience caused by the disruption.

Airport thanks passengers for their patience

With the runway back in service, airport operations are steadily returning to normal. ACSA expressed its appreciation to passengers for their patience and understanding while recovery teams worked to clear the disabled aircraft and safely reopen the runway.

Airport officials will continue monitoring operations as airlines work through the remaining delays and return to their regular schedules.