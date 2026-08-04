Cape Town airport runway closed after plane's tyres fail, passengers safe

The main runway at Cape Town International Airport was temporarily closed after a ‌Kenya Airways plane's tyres failed on landing, ‌but all passengers were safely taken off the plane, South Africa's airports operator said on Tuesday.

Airports ⁠Company ​South ⁠Africa said the tyre failure happened around 1525 ⁠local time (1325 GMT). As of 1800 local ​time the plane was still disabled on ⁠the runway, a spokesperson said. All arriving flights ⁠are ​being diverted to other airports. Domestic departures are operating but not ⁠international departures.

Cape Town is a popular tourist city ⁠and ⁠its main airport the second-busiest in South Africa.