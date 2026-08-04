Cape Town airport runway closed after plane's tyres fail, passengers safe
The main runway at Cape Town International Airport was temporarily closed after a Kenya Airways plane's tyres failed on landing, with all passengers safely evacuated.
- Country:
- South Africa
The main runway at Cape Town International Airport was temporarily closed after a Kenya Airways plane's tyres failed on landing, but all passengers were safely taken off the plane, South Africa's airports operator said on Tuesday.
Airports Company South Africa said the tyre failure happened around 1525 local time (1325 GMT). As of 1800 local time the plane was still disabled on the runway, a spokesperson said. All arriving flights are being diverted to other airports. Domestic departures are operating but not international departures.
Cape Town is a popular tourist city and its main airport the second-busiest in South Africa.
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