New Robotic Parking Facility Opens at Defence Offices Complex

The Defence Offices Complex at Africa Avenue in New Delhi has added a fully automated multi-level parking facility designed to improve space utilisation and ease parking congestion through advanced technology.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth inaugurated the new facility on Tuesday, describing it as an important step towards strengthening urban infrastructure and improving workplace convenience. He said the government's focus remains on creating world-class infrastructure that addresses the growing demands of modern cities.

Technology-driven solution for urban challenges

Speaking at the inauguration, Seth said advanced technology offers practical solutions to infrastructure challenges in metropolitan areas, where land is limited and efficient use of available space has become increasingly important.

He noted that the new parking system would help reduce parking-related difficulties at the Defence Offices Complex while supporting a more modern and efficient working environment. According to the Minister, projects that combine technology with smart infrastructure can improve the overall functioning of government workplaces.

Robotic system maximises parking capacity

The newly constructed 14-storey parking facility uses a fully automated robotic (dolly-type) parking system that significantly increases the number of vehicles that can be accommodated within the available land.

Built at a cost of ₹45 crore, the structure is designed to be around 60 per cent more space-efficient than conventional parking facilities. Once a vehicle enters the lift lobby, the automated system handles the parking process without further human intervention, reducing waiting time and eliminating vehicle emissions inside the parking structure.

The facility has also been equipped with CCTV surveillance and a comprehensive fire safety system to enhance security and ensure safe operations.

CPWD praised for timely completion

Seth commended the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for completing the project within the scheduled timeframe. He also praised the organisation for delivering several other landmark government infrastructure projects, including MP Flats, Kartavya Bhawans and the Executive Enclave, noting their quality, design and functionality.

The Minister said such developments reflect the government's commitment to building modern public infrastructure that improves convenience, makes better use of limited urban space and supports the adoption of advanced technologies in government facilities.