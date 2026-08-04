Ibero-American Nations Back New Agenda for Jobs, Care and AI

Labour and social affairs ministers from across Ibero-America have agreed on a new set of regional commitments aimed at strengthening care systems, expanding the social and solidarity economy, and preparing workers for the opportunities and challenges created by digital transformation.

The agreements were adopted during the Sixth Ibero-American Ministerial Conference on Labour and the Fourth Ibero-American Ministerial Conference on Social Affairs and Inclusive Development, held in Avilés, Spain. The commitments will help shape discussions at the 30th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government.

New Roadmap Supports Quality Jobs

The main outcome of the meetings was the adoption of the Avilés Declaration, which includes the first Ibero-American Commitment on the Social and Solidarity Economy (2026–2030). The roadmap focuses on creating quality employment, strengthening businesses and organisations in the social and solidarity economy, improving working conditions in the care sector and encouraging more workers and enterprises to move into the formal economy. The International Labour Organization (ILO) took part in the meetings, providing technical advice and policy support throughout the discussions.

Ministers Set Common Approach to AI

The declaration also outlines a shared commitment to improve cooperation on artificial intelligence and the digital transformation of work. Ministers agreed that AI should be developed and used in a safe, responsible and human-centred way, with strong protections for workers' rights, personal data, equal opportunities and non-discrimination.

The commitments also call for stronger regulations covering platform-based work and greater transparency and human oversight when algorithms are used to make workplace decisions.

Care Systems Placed at the Heart of Public Policy

Ministers also adopted the Ibero-American Charter on Care and Support, which recognises care as a right, an essential public service, a form of work and a basic social need.

The charter provides a regional framework for building stronger care systems based on human rights, gender equality, inclusion, autonomy and shared responsibility. It also highlights the importance of investing in care services to support social inclusion, create decent jobs and promote a fairer sharing of care responsibilities among governments, families, businesses, communities and civil society.

The ILO welcomed the agreements and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ibero-American countries through technical cooperation, policy advice and social dialogue to advance decent work and social justice across the region.