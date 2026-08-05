Amit Shah Receives ₹22.90 Crore Dividend Cheque from Repco Bank

In a post on X, Shah congratulated the bank's management for achieving a net profit of ₹169 crore during the 2025-26 financial year, describing it as the highest annual profit in the institution's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 21:39 IST
Amit Shah Receives ₹22.90 Crore Dividend Cheque from Repco Bank
The bank's performance has strengthened its position within the cooperative banking sector, with continued focus on expanding its operations and improving financial results. Image Credit: X(@AmitShah)
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Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday received a dividend cheque of ₹22.90 crore from Repco Bank, representing a 30% dividend on the Government of India's share capital of ₹76.32 crore for the 2025-26 financial year. The cheque was presented at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

The dividend was handed over by Repco Bank Chairman E. Santhanam, Director and Repco Home Finance Ltd. Chairman C. Thangaraju, and Managing Director O.M. Gokul. Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, including Home Secretary Govind Mohan, also attended the event.

Repco Bank Records Highest-Ever Profit

In a post on X, Shah congratulated the bank's management for achieving a net profit of ₹169 crore during the 2025-26 financial year, describing it as the highest annual profit in the institution's history.

He said the bank's strong financial performance reflects professional management and operational excellence. Shah also praised Repco Bank for setting a positive example in the cooperative banking sector and extended his best wishes to its management and employees.

Consistent Growth Over Three Decades

Repco Bank said it has remained profitable for more than 30 years, enabling it to pay regular dividends to its stakeholders throughout that period. The latest dividend continues the bank's long-standing record of delivering returns while maintaining steady financial growth.

The bank's performance has strengthened its position within the cooperative banking sector, with continued focus on expanding its operations and improving financial results.

Business Crosses ₹26,000 Crore

Repco Bank also announced that its total business mix exceeded ₹26,000 crore as of 30 June 2026, reflecting continued growth in its banking operations.

The government said the bank's financial performance demonstrates its stability and sustained progress, with the latest dividend highlighting its ability to generate consistent value for shareholders while supporting the objectives of the cooperative banking sector.

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