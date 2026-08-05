Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Halmahera, Indonesia, GFZ says
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Halmahera, Indonesia, at a depth of 127 km, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
- Country:
- Indonesia
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Halmahera, Indonesia on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 127 km (78.91 miles) , GFZ said.
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