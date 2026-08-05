 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes  Halmahera, Indonesia, GFZ says

​A ‌magnitude 5.5 ​earthquake ‌struck Halmahera, Indonesia on ‌Wednesday, the ‌German Research ⁠Centre for ​Geosciences (GFZ) ⁠said.

The quake ⁠was at ​a depth ⁠of 127 ⁠km (78.91 ​miles) , ⁠GFZ said.