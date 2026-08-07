South Africa Marks Democratic Milestones with Nationwide Campaign

South Africa has expanded its Milestones of Freedom campaign to provinces as the country reflects on key events that shaped its democratic journey. The initiative celebrates 32 years of democracy while marking several historic anniversaries in 2026, including 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution, 50 years since the 1976 Youth Uprising, 70 years since the 1956 Women's March and 60 years since the forced removals in District Six.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Kenny Morolong, launched the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the campaign at uMfolozi TVET College on Thursday. He said the programme builds on the national campaign introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June and follows the first provincial event held in Sharpeville in July to commemorate the 30th anniversary of South Africa's Constitution.

Campaign Reflects on Democracy and National Progress

Held under the theme "Honouring the Past. Delivering the Future," the year-long campaign encourages South Africans to reflect on the country's democratic journey while promoting social cohesion and national pride.

Morolong said the Constitution remains one of South Africa's greatest achievements since democracy began in 1994. He described it as the foundation of equality, human dignity and freedom from discrimination, adding that it continues to guide the country's laws and democratic institutions. He also noted that the Constitution has earned global recognition for its strong commitment to human rights, judicial independence and accountable governance.

He referred to comments by former United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who praised South Africa's Constitution for its careful design and its protection of fundamental rights. Court rulings over the years have reinforced those principles by abolishing capital punishment, advancing gender equality and protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ communities.

Democratic Institutions Drive Development

Morolong said the separation of powers between the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary remains central to South Africa's democracy. He added that Chapter 9 institutions continue to strengthen accountability by protecting citizens' rights and providing independent oversight of public institutions.

He pointed to seven successful national and provincial elections as evidence of the country's stable democratic system. These institutions, he said, have also played a vital role in defending vulnerable communities while supporting broader social and economic development.

The Deputy Minister highlighted improvements in public services over the past three decades, citing government data that shows access to improved sanitation rose from 61.7 percent in 2002 to 84 percent in 2025. Electricity access increased from 76.7 percent to 90.6 percent during the same period, while households with piped municipal water grew from 9.2 million in 2004 to 15.4 million in 2024. Social protection also expanded significantly, with nearly 40 percent of South Africans receiving social grants in 2025.

Chief Albert Luthuli's Legacy Remembered

The provincial launch also honoured Nobel Peace Prize winner and anti-apartheid leader Chief Albert Luthuli. Deputy Minister Morolong joined members of the Luthuli family, provincial leaders and local officials for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Groutville United Congregational Church of Southern Africa.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Veli Luthuli said Chief Luthuli believed in serving others and encouraged people to find fulfilment by supporting those in need. She described him as a gifted communicator and strategist whose ability to unite people continues to inspire South Africans today.

The Milestones of Freedom campaign was officially launched at the Union Buildings on 18 June 2026 and is now being rolled out across the country. Alongside the KwaZulu-Natal event, the campaign also reached the John Taolo Gaetsewe District in the Northern Cape as government continues engaging communities in commemorating South Africa's democratic milestones.