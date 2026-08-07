SECL Leads India in Turning Abandoned Mines into Productive Assets

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has taken the lead in scientific mine closure in India, completing work at 28 abandoned mines while increasingly converting former mining areas into solar power sites, public facilities, green spaces and livelihood projects for surrounding communities.

The Coal India subsidiary accounts for 67% of all abandoned mines scientifically closed in the country, with 25 closures completed during FY 2025-26 alone, the highest achieved by any organisation in India within a single financial year. SECL treats closure as another stage of the mining lifecycle, where exhausted sites are secured and restored before the land is prepared for uses that can continue creating economic, environmental or social value.

All 54 Identified Mines Targeted for Closure

SECL identified 54 abandoned mines requiring scientific closure, completing three during FY 2024-25 before accelerating the programme with another 25 in FY 2025-26. The company plans to close 11 during FY 2026-27 and the remaining 15 in FY 2027-28.

The process involves permanently sealing underground openings, demolishing structures that are no longer required, treating areas affected by subsidence and installing safety measures before reclamation and ecological restoration are carried out. District Mine Closure Advisory Committees have also been established across SECL's 10 operational districts in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to strengthen planning and stakeholder participation.

Old Mine Land Finds New Uses

Eight mine repurposing projects are currently being implemented, with renewable energy emerging as one of the major uses for land that previously supported coal production.

Kenapara Eco Park at Bishrampur has already been developed on reclaimed land, while Vivek Nagar UG is being transformed through a 5 MW solar project integrated with an Eco Park. SECL has commissioned 20 MW solar plants at Bhatgaon and Bishrampur, while a 40 MW project is under implementation at Pinoura UG and another 55 MW solar development is planned at Jamuna UG and Govinda UG.

Former mining infrastructure is also being adapted for community use. Reclaimed land at Korba 3&4 UG has become part of the Bal Vihar Higher Secondary School campus, while sites elsewhere now accommodate public parks, water filtration facilities, a CISF post, a health centre, weekly market and community centre.

Ecological Recovery Continues After Mining

Environmental restoration remains a major part of the closure programme, with plantation and natural regeneration used to rebuild vegetation after mining activity ends.

Nearly 35,000 saplings have been planted at Chachai UG following the sealing of mine openings and removal of obsolete structures. Dense plantations have been established at Ramnagar UG, Korea UG and Malga UG, while naturally regenerated vegetation at Rajgamar 8&9 UG and Pure Chirimiri UG has been retained to support ecological recovery.

Reclaimed Sites Create New Livelihoods

SECL is pairing land restoration with livelihood programmes for mining-affected communities, offering training in computer skills, tailoring, handicrafts, mushroom cultivation, pickle making and other income-generating activities.

Mine water bodies are also being considered for pisciculture, with projects expected to produce 25 tonnes of fish annually, support 206 livelihoods and potentially generate yearly income of ₹3 lakh for each participating family.

Future proposals extend into eco-tourism, poultry farming, spice processing, honey production, turmeric cultivation, cage culture and fruit plantations. Plans for Banki UG include a training centre and compressed bio-gas plant, showing how former mining sites could support very different economic activities after coal production stops.

SECL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Harish Duhan said the approach is designed to make mine closure the beginning of productive reuse rather than simply the end of extraction, with reclaimed land supporting clean energy, local livelihoods, environmental recovery and community infrastructure.