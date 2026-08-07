SECL Closes 28 Abandoned Mines, Sets Benchmark for Coal Sector

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has completed the scientific closure of 28 abandoned mines, the highest number among Coal India subsidiaries, while turning several former coal sites into solar energy projects, parks, community facilities and livelihood assets rather than leaving exhausted mining areas unused.

SECL now accounts for 67% of all abandoned mines scientifically closed in India, with 25 sites completed during FY 2025-26 alone, which the company says is the highest number achieved by any organisation in the country within a single financial year. Three other mines were closed during FY 2024-25, placing the company more than halfway through its programme covering 54 identified abandoned mines.

Remaining 26 Mines to Close by FY 2027-28

The next phase will cover 11 abandoned mines during FY 2026-27, followed by the remaining 15 in FY 2027-28, which would complete the scientific closure programme across all 54 sites identified by SECL.

Closing an abandoned mine involves considerably more than blocking access to the site, with teams permanently sealing underground openings, demolishing redundant structures, treating areas affected by subsidence and introducing safety measures before land reclamation, plantation and ecological restoration begin.

District Mine Closure Advisory Committees have been established across SECL's 10 operational districts in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, giving local stakeholders a role in planning how former mining areas can be restored and eventually reused.

Solar Projects Give Former Mines a New Role

Renewable energy has emerged as one of the major options for reclaimed land, with SECL currently working on eight mine repurposing projects and developing solar capacity across several former mining locations.

The company has commissioned 20 MW solar plants at Bhatgaon and Bishrampur, while a 40 MW project is being implemented at Pinoura UG. Vivek Nagar UG is getting a 5 MW solar facility integrated with an Eco Park, while another 55 MW project is planned at Jamuna UG and Govinda UG.

Kenapara Eco Park at Bishrampur has already been completed, demonstrating how land associated with coal extraction can be converted into a public and environmental asset once mining activity ends.

Schools, Parks and Health Facilities Replace Mine Infrastructure

Other reclaimed properties are serving communities directly, with land at Korba 3&4 UG incorporated into the Bal Vihar Higher Secondary School campus and North Jhagrakhand UG supporting a public park and water filter plant.

Former mine buildings have also found new purposes. Subhash Incline now has a municipal water filter plant, South Jhagrakhand 5&6 UG houses a CISF post, Banki 7&8 UG accommodates a health centre and weekly market, and Banki 5&6 UG has been converted into a community centre.

Environmental work is progressing alongside these projects, including the planting of nearly 35,000 saplings at Chachai UG and the development or preservation of vegetation at several other reclaimed locations.

Mine Land Opens Livelihood Opportunities

Communities affected by mining are being supported through training in computer education, tailoring, handicrafts, mushroom cultivation and food processing, while mine water bodies are being prepared for livelihood activities such as fish farming.

SECL expects its pisciculture initiatives to produce around 25 tonnes of fish annually, create 206 livelihood opportunities and offer participating families potential annual income of ₹3 lakh each.

Future proposals include eco-tourism, poultry farming and masala processing at Jamuna OC, honey processing and turmeric cultivation at Baiga OC, and a compressed bio-gas plant, training centre and fruit plantations at Banki UG.

SECL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Harish Duhan said the company sees mine closure as the start of a new use for the land, with restoration designed to protect the environment while creating clean energy, livelihoods and facilities that can continue serving communities after coal extraction has ended.