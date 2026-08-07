Peru Eyes Economic Growth Amid El Niño Challenges
Peru's economy is poised for a 3.5% growth by 2026, surpassing previous forecasts despite El Niño weather challenges. Economy Minister Elmer Cuba announced this target along with President Keiko Fujimori's goal to significantly reduce the national poverty rate from 25.7% to 15% within five years.
- Country:
- Peru
In a bid to navigate adverse weather conditions, Peru sets an ambitious growth target with Economy Minister Elmer Cuba projecting a 3.5% economic expansion in 2026. This revised aim surpasses the prior 3.2% prediction.
Amid challenges posed by the El Niño weather phenomenon, Cuba emphasized the government's commitment to spur economic growth and address issues of poverty reduction under President Keiko Fujimori's leadership.
The administration, sworn in on July 28, has prioritized reducing the national poverty rate from 25.7% to 15% over the next five years, reflecting an aggressive social agenda alongside economic advancement.
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