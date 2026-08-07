India and Russia Expand Industrial Ties Across Railways and Aerospace

India and Russia are looking to deepen industrial cooperation across railways, aerospace, critical minerals, fertilizers and advanced manufacturing, with officials from both countries discussing a wider pipeline of projects that could bring technology partnerships and joint production into strategically important sectors.

The discussions took place during the 12th Session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi on August 7. DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia co-chaired the meeting for India alongside Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev, with around 60 delegates from the two countries participating.

Vande Bharat and Railway Technology Enter Discussions

Railway cooperation featured prominently in the latest round of talks, with both countries welcoming opportunities involving infrastructure facilities, signalling equipment and the Vande Bharat train project.

The inclusion of Vande Bharat adds another dimension to industrial discussions between the two countries, particularly as India expands domestic manufacturing of modern passenger trains and upgrades railway infrastructure. Collaboration around signalling and other railway systems could also open opportunities for companies to work across technology, equipment manufacturing and supporting infrastructure.

Officials reviewed progress made since the 11th Working Group session while examining cooperation through existing sub-groups covering modernisation, mining, fertilizers and railway transport.

SJ-100 Aircraft and Aero-Engines on the Agenda

Aerospace emerged as another important part of the discussions, with India and Russia exploring cooperation involving the Russian SJ-100 regional passenger aircraft, aero-engines and propulsion systems.

The two sides also discussed Unmanned Aerial Systems, commonly known as UAVs or drones, alongside carbon-fibre technologies and 3-D printing. These areas have applications across aviation and advanced manufacturing, where lighter materials, additive manufacturing and locally produced components can play a significant role in developing domestic industrial capabilities.

Science and technology cooperation was considered alongside these manufacturing opportunities, reflecting the broader effort to connect research expertise with commercially viable industrial projects.

Critical Minerals and Rare Earths Gain Importance

Critical minerals received substantial attention during the meeting as both countries explored cooperation in rare earth elements, lithium mining, titanium technologies and mineral exploration.

India is seeking reliable access to minerals required for clean energy, electronics, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing, making exploration and processing capabilities increasingly important to its industrial plans. Discussions included capacity building in rare earths as well as potential collaboration involving mining equipment and related technologies.

The aluminium sector was also covered, along with automation, power engineering and industrial infrastructure, widening the scope of cooperation beyond individual mineral projects.

Fertilizer Cooperation Could Include Urea Joint Venture

India and Russia discussed fertilizer supplies and potential production partnerships, including DAP and NPK fertilizers as well as a possible joint venture for urea production.

Such cooperation could connect India's large agricultural demand with Russian production capabilities while giving both countries an opportunity to build relationships that extend beyond conventional buyer-seller arrangements.

The session concluded with Bhatia and Gruzdev signing the Protocol of the 12th Working Group meeting, formally recording the areas discussed and reaffirming plans to strengthen the India-Russia strategic partnership through deeper industrial and economic engagement.

With railways, aircraft, drones, fertilizers and critical minerals now forming part of an increasingly broad industrial agenda, future progress will depend on how quickly the discussions develop into investment, technology cooperation and operational projects involving businesses from both countries.