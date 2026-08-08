Standoff at Sea: Spain and Italy's Border Battles

Spain's government announced new border controls for flights and ships arriving from Italy starting midnight on Saturday. This move, set to last until September 7, is part of an escalating dispute with Italy over irregular migration issues.

Spain will conduct passport, nationality, and visa checks on Italian passengers and other travelers from Italy due to persistent migratory pressure, especially after a significant influx of 72,000 migrants to Spain's African enclave of Ceuta on July 30.

In response, Italy has rejected Spain's demands to lift border controls, maintaining restrictions at least until August 15. The Italian government stressed reconsidering the decision solely when assured of no security or terrorism risks and the absence of a new wave of irregular migrants.