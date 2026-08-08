Escalating Violence in Yemen: Houthis Target Marib with Missile Strikes
The Houthi rebels launched missiles and drones at Marib, Yemen, targeting displacement camps, killing two and injuring 14. This attack follows significant strikes on Yemeni military camps, raising fears of escalating conflict. U.N. envoy Hans Grundberg warns of risks to Yemen’s peace amid broader regional tensions.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones against displacement camps and residential areas in Marib, killing two and wounding 14 others, local authorities reported.
The attacks targeted Saudi-backed forces and military installations, escalating tensions after strikes killed 30 government troops earlier.
U.N. Special Envoy Hans Grundberg urged restraint, warning of the heightened risk of regional conflict, as the Houthis enforce a naval blockade and accuse Saudi Arabia of aggression. The ongoing war has left Yemen in a catastrophic humanitarian situation since 2015.
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