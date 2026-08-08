Escalating Violence in Yemen: Houthis Target Marib with Missile Strikes

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones against displacement camps and residential areas in Marib, killing two and wounding 14 others, local authorities reported.

The attacks targeted Saudi-backed forces and military installations, escalating tensions after strikes killed 30 government troops earlier.

U.N. Special Envoy Hans Grundberg urged restraint, warning of the heightened risk of regional conflict, as the Houthis enforce a naval blockade and accuse Saudi Arabia of aggression. The ongoing war has left Yemen in a catastrophic humanitarian situation since 2015.