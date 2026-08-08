Latest Health Highlights: Ebola Scares and Medical Advancements

Recent health developments involve Congo's Ebola monitoring, Grail's FDA review for a multi-cancer test, and the Trump administration's potential executive order linking vaccines to autism. Additionally, cases of cyclosporiasis prompt public health alerts as companies like Sweetgreen see sales affected, and Medicover sells its India hospital division to KKR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 02:27 IST
Latest Health Highlights: Ebola Scares and Medical Advancements
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

In the latest health news, Congolese authorities are screening over 300 passengers on a riverboat near Kinshasa amid fears of an Ebola outbreak. The Democratic Republic of Congo has documented over 4,000 cases in its current Ebola crisis, marking it as one of the fastest-spreading outbreaks on record.

Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA is gearing up for a thorough review of Grail's Galleri, a multi-cancer screening test, with a meeting scheduled for September. In the U.S., cyclosporiasis concerns are impacting businesses like Sweetgreen, as the country witnesses one of the largest foodborne illness outbreaks in recent history.

In other developments, Medicover has announced the sale of its India hospital business to global investment firm KKR for €1.2 billion, allowing the company to concentrate on its operations in Europe. Additionally, the Trump administration considers a directive potentially linking vaccines to autism, reflecting ongoing public health debates.

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