Trump Urges Reconsideration of DOJ Decision

President Donald Trump suggested that U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro should reconsider her decision to drop the Department of Justice's case against a former Olympian accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Trump expressed his views on Truth Social, urging action on Pirro's hastily made decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 02:30 IST
Trump Urges Reconsideration of DOJ Decision
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has called for U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro to reassess her choice to abandon the Department of Justice's case against a former Olympian accused of damaging the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump described Pirro's decision as "hastily made," implying the need for more thorough consideration of the case.

Trump's remarks highlight continuing controversy and scrutiny surrounding legal proceedings and decisions made by the Department of Justice.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026