Trump Urges Reconsideration of DOJ Decision

President Donald Trump has called for U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro to reassess her choice to abandon the Department of Justice's case against a former Olympian accused of damaging the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump described Pirro's decision as "hastily made," implying the need for more thorough consideration of the case.

Trump's remarks highlight continuing controversy and scrutiny surrounding legal proceedings and decisions made by the Department of Justice.