Myanmar's Escalating Aerial Assaults and War Crimes Uncovered by UN

Myanmar's military intensified aerial attacks on civilians before the recent elections, with severe human rights violations committed by all sides in the ongoing civil war, according to a UN report. The investigation highlighted war crimes, including torture and sexual violence, raising concerns over increasing violence and abuses in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 14:37 IST
Myanmar's Escalating Aerial Assaults and War Crimes Uncovered by UN
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The Myanmar military increased aerial assaults on civilians prior to elections held last December and January, with all factions in the country's civil war committing war crimes and severe abuses, including torture and sexual violence, according to U.N. investigators.

A report by the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) indicated a surge in war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the military and armed groups. The mechanism, established in 2018, has been probing abuses in Myanmar since 2011, especially notable during the 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya minority and following the 2021 military coup.

Preceding the elections managed by the military, where a military-backed party won, there was a marked escalation in aerial attacks, particularly targeting homes, schools, and camps for displaced people, raising alarms as Myanmar seeks international legitimacy. Investigators have compiled evidence of arbitrary detention and torture, urging international courts to deliver justice for victims.

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