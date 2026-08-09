Pope Leo Urges Peace: Civilian Toll Mounts in Ukraine Conflict
Pope Leo has called for peace urging respect for international humanitarian law amidst rising civilian casualties in Ukraine and Russia. As drone attacks increase, the UN reports a troubling rise in injuries and deaths. Recent assaults have damaged Ukrainian and Russian cities, with both nations denying targeting civilians.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Pope Leo addressed the faithful on Sunday, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in Ukraine and Russia. The pontiff emphasized the urgency of halting violence that disproportionately affects civilians.
According to the U.N., more than 16,000 Ukrainians have died in the conflict. Drone strikes by both sides have exacerbated the toll, with a significant increase in civilian casualties reported this year.
Recent attacks have damaged key Ukrainian infrastructures, while retaliatory strikes in Russia have resulted in deaths. Despite the devastation, both Russia and Ukraine claim they do not target civilian areas intentionally.
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