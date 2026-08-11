Escalating Crisis: Myanmar's Military Intensifies Aerial Attacks Amid War Crimes Allegations
The Myanmar military has increased aerial assaults on civilians before elections, with U.N. investigators identifying rising war crimes, including torture and sexual violence. The military, using low-cost aircraft, intensified attacks prior to the polls, which resulted in a military-backed victory, raising international concerns about ongoing violence and abuses.
- Country:
- Myanmar
In a concerning development, the Myanmar military has intensified aerial attacks on civilians, as detailed by U.N. investigators. The attacks, reportedly rising before last December's elections, are part of a broader pattern of severe abuses, including torture and sexual violence, committed by all factions in the civil war.
The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) highlighted in its recent report that the frequency and severity of war crimes by both the military and armed groups are escalating. Established to probe offenses since 2011, the mechanism spotlights atrocities against the Rohingya in 2017 and ongoing abuses post-2021 coup.
Notably, attacks surged preceding the military-managed elections. The military's strategic use of low-cost aircraft for low-altitude strikes poses grave concerns, as do reports of arbitrary detentions and torture. The IIMM continues to gather evidence, calling for recognition of the profound impacts faced by Myanmar's communities.
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