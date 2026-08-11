Operation Werewolf: Latvia's Bold Stance Against Illegal Migration

Latvia revealed the existence of a new tunnel under the border with Belarus, sparking immediate plans to combat illegal immigration networks aiding the crossings. Authorities intend to heighten surveillance efforts and enhance border protection measures.

Latvian Interior Minister Janis Dombrava, alongside Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, emphasized the country's strategies, including closer cooperation among security agencies and using drones to detect and detain illegal migrants. This comes amidst broader European concerns over rising unregulated migration.

Latvia's 'Operation Werewolf' targets criminal networks facilitating the migration into the Schengen area, aiming to disrupt the logistics behind the crossings and safeguard the nation's borders.