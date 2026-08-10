Empowering Artisans: MSME Schemes Boost Uttar Pradesh's Handicraft Sector

The government's existing credit and guarantee schemes are set to bolster financing access for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and traditional artisans in Uttar Pradesh. The initiatives focus on minimizing collateral requirements, increasing working capital availability, and strengthening the competitiveness of handicraft businesses, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh. The Finance Ministry, in response to a Lok Sabha query on Monday, highlighted these efforts to boost credit flow to MSMEs nationwide, including handicraft industries in the region.

Among the notable programs is the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), offering collateral-free credit up to Rs 20 lakh for eligible micro enterprises. In Uttar Pradesh, a staggering 6.02 crore loans totaling Rs 4.13 lakh crore have been disbursed since the scheme's inception as of June 26, 2026, with women beneficiaries receiving Rs 1.48 lakh crore, representing 36% of the disbursements. The government also emphasized the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which provides comprehensive support including collateral-free credit to artisans in 18 identified trades, facilitating enterprise development loans up to Rs 3 lakh at a concessional interest rate of 5%, complemented by an 8% interest subsidy from the government.

In the wider handicrafts sector, Rs 129 crore has been allocated to 15,304 beneficiaries under the PM Vishwakarma initiative in Uttar Pradesh. The Ministry of Textiles is implementing the National Handicrafts Development Programme (NHDP) and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS), which focus on skill development, cluster building, infrastructure, technology, and marketing. For fiscal year 2025-26, Rs 29.12 crore was sanctioned under NHDP, benefiting 10,616 artisans, while CHCDS disbursed Rs 6.25 crore, aiding 1,510 artisans. Additionally, the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises has issued more than 21 lakh guarantees valued at Rs 1.58 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh as of July 31, 2026.

Furthermore, ECLGS 5.0, launched in May 2026, offers eligible MSMEs an extra credit line of up to 20% of their peak fund-based working capital balance in Q4 FY2025-26. In Uttar Pradesh, Rs 13,139 crore was disbursed to 55,824 MSMEs by August 5, 2026, further strengthening the region's enterprise landscape. (ANI)