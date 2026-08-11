The Trial of Luigi Mangione: Courting Justice

Luigi Mangione, accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, made a court appearance in Manhattan Tuesday ahead of his upcoming murder trial. Mangione, 28, appeared in Judge Gregory Carro's courtroom, facing charges related to murder, weapons, and forgery.

The case, stemming from a December 2024 incident, has been condemned by officials and mirrors public frustration with insurance practices. Mangione has pleaded not guilty, both in this case and in a separate federal stalking case.

Prosecutors cite extensive evidence, including surveillance footage and a hate-filled notebook, while the defense might argue a mental health breakdown. The trial begins next month, with proceedings under high media scrutiny.