Russia and Syria Forge New Military Base Agreement
Russia and Syria have finalized a memorandum of understanding regarding the future of Russian military bases in Syria after lengthy negotiations. The agreement allows for the repurposing of military installations into joint training centers, strengthening bilateral cooperation. Additionally, Russia plans to reopen its cultural center in Damascus.
- Country:
- Syria
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday a new agreement with Syria concerning the future of Russian military bases in the country, aiming to enhance bilateral relations. According to Syria's state news agency, the Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed the memorandum of understanding addresses the future of installations at Tartous and Hmeimim, made uncertain after Bashar al-Assad’s departure in 2024.
The agreement proposes that Syria will oversee civilian infrastructures, transforming them into part of the nation's administration, while military facilities will transition into joint training centers within three months. This assists Russia in maintaining its strategic presence in the Middle East, reinforcing its geopolitical influence.
Furthermore, TASS reported that Russia is set to reopen the 'Russian House' cultural center in Damascus, following successful discussions with Syrian officials. Despite the transition, some Russian forces will remain at the newly established training centers, continuing military cooperation between the two nations.
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