Fueling Change: Capitalist Currents in Cuba's Energy Sector

Cuba's energy sector is witnessing unprecedented changes as fuel from the U.S. trickles onto the island, thanks to exceptions in Washington's embargo. Private businesses in Cuba have been granted a rare opportunity to import fuel, creating a chaotic but flourishing black market that challenges long-standing state control.

Although these imports offer some relief, they are intensifying wealth disparities. While private taxis and businesses benefit, public transport and essential services struggle under the embargo's weight. As fuel prices soar on the black market, many Cubans find themselves unable to access this vital resource.

The Cuban government's recent approval for private companies to potentially run some state gas stations marks a significant shift. However, experts remain cautious about the implementation and impact of such reforms. Meanwhile, the contrast between burgeoning private investments and limited public resources continues to sharpen social divides in the country.