Lebanon Abolishes Death Penalty, Sets Historic Precedent in Middle East

In a historic move, Lebanon's parliament has abolished the death penalty, substituting it with life imprisonment for all current death row inmates, as announced by the speaker's office on Tuesday.

This decision places Lebanon as the first country in the Middle East to officially end capital punishment, though a de facto moratorium on executions has been in place since 2004.

Hailed by the European Union as a 'powerful example,' the decision was also celebrated by Amnesty International as a significant step for human rights. Lebanon's legislature considers additional amnesty measures to alleviate prison overcrowding.