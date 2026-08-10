Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled

Lebanese judge indicted former central bank governor Riad Salameh and ex-banker Samir Hanna on financial crimes such as embezzlement. The case indicates a wider investigation reaching the private sector. Salameh, previously detained, denies any wrongdoing. The scandal involves significant funds and extends to global investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:04 IST
Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant development, a Lebanese judge has indicted Riad Salameh, the former governor of the central bank, alongside former banker Samir Hanna. They face charges including embezzlement and illicit enrichment, highlighting the depth of financial malfeasance affecting Lebanon's economic sector.

This case marks the first time a commercial banker has been implicated alongside Salameh, indicating that investigations are now reaching into the private sector's dealings with the former central bank governor. Both men have yet to comment publicly on these fresh accusations.

The allegations involve exorbitant sums, with suspected embezzlement amounts in the hundreds of millions. Beyond Lebanon, Salameh is under scrutiny in countries including France, Switzerland, and Germany, pointing to the international ramifications of the scandal.

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